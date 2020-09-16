suterusu (SUTER) Hits Market Cap of $9.19 Million

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, suterusu has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One suterusu token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a total market cap of $9.19 million and approximately $286,949.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get suterusu alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043382 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.00 or 0.04317808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004686 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00058054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009102 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00034838 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu is a token. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,373,576,311 tokens. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling suterusu

suterusu can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for suterusu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for suterusu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.