Swingby Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, Swingby has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Swingby token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00046081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00254235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00098080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.67 or 0.01492820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000239 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00191206 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,337,755 tokens. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news.

Swingby Token Trading

Swingby can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

