TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TD Ameritrade has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.10.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. Research analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

