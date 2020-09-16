Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,961 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.28% of Comerica worth $14,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comerica by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Comerica by 1,236.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Comerica by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.18. 1,490,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.81. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $73.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average is $36.87.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Comerica’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

