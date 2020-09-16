Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $13,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 262,081.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,740,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,809,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,320,000 after purchasing an additional 77,346 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,007,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,947 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,720,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,144,000 after acquiring an additional 181,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,486,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,406,000 after acquiring an additional 148,427 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.88. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

