Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Danaher by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,564,000 after buying an additional 619,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,336,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $943,593,000 after buying an additional 96,524 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Danaher by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,219,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,323,000 after buying an additional 241,613 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,508,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,547,000 after purchasing an additional 155,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Danaher by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,461,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $479,126,000 after purchasing an additional 351,689 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $35,186,808.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,394,674.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.05. 1,823,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,653. The stock has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.62. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $210.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.