Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $13.82 Million Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.17% of Amdocs worth $13,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 61.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.51. The stock had a trading volume of 607,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,232. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.37. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

DOX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

