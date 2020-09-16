Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $13.84 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,398 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 36,050 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,634,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $788,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497,157 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 999.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $508,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465,017 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $506,128,000 after acquiring an additional 91,973 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $682,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,864 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.08. 9,239,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,643,496. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.65.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.65.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

