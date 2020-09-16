Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $14.34 Million Stake in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.34% of Redfin worth $14,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 70,681 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 228.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 142,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 99,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Redfin stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,150. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.52 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63. Redfin Corp has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.78 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Redfin Corp will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RDFN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Redfin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In related news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 107,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,098.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Nagel sold 20,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,630 shares of company stock worth $12,479,704. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

