Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $15.69 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,949 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $417,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after buying an additional 2,402,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5,535.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,640,000 after buying an additional 1,267,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,438,000 after buying an additional 1,107,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. CSFB increased their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.58.

WMT traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,279,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,748,970. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.14. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The stock has a market cap of $389.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $33,861,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

