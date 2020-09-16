Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $16.34 Million Stock Holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,778,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 290,800 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.19% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $16,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MBT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.11. 3,180,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MBT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BCS downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

