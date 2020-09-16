Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $22.37 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,530 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 119,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of eBay worth $22,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 32.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,422 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $256,376.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,879.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238 over the last three months. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,392,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,088,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.77. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

