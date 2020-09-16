Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,853 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.08% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $17,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,809,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,504,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,447 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 69.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,435 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,021.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,132,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,721 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6,721.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,615,000 after purchasing an additional 532,179 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,457.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 540,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,672,000 after purchasing an additional 505,800 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $75.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,213. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.36 and a 200-day moving average of $99.50.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.12.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott acquired 12,800 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.26 per share, with a total value of $1,001,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,278.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Willard H. Dere sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $547,592.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,330 shares of company stock worth $22,130,467 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.