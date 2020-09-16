Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,726 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $20,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.80.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.81. 3,463,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247,374. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.35 and its 200 day moving average is $189.15. The stock has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $226.72.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.