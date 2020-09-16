Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New $14.82 Million Investment in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 348,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.13% of Open Text at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,014,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,173,000 after acquiring an additional 425,172 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,806,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,477,000 after acquiring an additional 683,626 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Open Text by 41.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,030,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,722 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,197,000 after purchasing an additional 724,395 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,148,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,783,000 after purchasing an additional 234,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTEX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.14. The company had a trading volume of 379,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 0.71. Open Text Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.83.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.36 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Open Text Corp will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Open Text from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Open Text from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Open Text from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Open Text from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

