Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 34,400 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Humana were worth $18,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Humana by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Humana by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Humana by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Humana from $442.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

HUM stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $399.07. 420,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,521. Humana Inc has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $431.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.11.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 19.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.