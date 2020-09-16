Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,688,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in BlackRock by 552.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in BlackRock by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,956 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 90.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 34.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded up $13.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $561.73. 1,003,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,675. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $579.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $517.70. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $609.69. The stock has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total value of $1,740,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

