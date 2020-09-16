Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,182 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $16,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,735,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 35.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012 in the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.03.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.99. 4,995,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,690,804. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.87. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $87.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

