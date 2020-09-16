Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of Skyworks Solutions worth $14,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,415.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $2,180,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,226 shares in the company, valued at $19,529,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,725 shares of company stock valued at $8,612,455 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $140.34. 1,460,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,760. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $154.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.44.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.73.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

