Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 12,042 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,042 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $13,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Baxter International by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 14,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $6,148,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,473 shares in the company, valued at $6,500,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $25,912.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,550 shares of company stock worth $7,462,320. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BAX. Argus lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.72.

Shares of BAX stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.68. 3,769,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,922. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.94 and its 200-day moving average is $85.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

