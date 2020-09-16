Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 190,800 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.21% of Lincoln National worth $14,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 198,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 818,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after acquiring an additional 175,449 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,806,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,067,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,263,000 after acquiring an additional 63,887 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE LNC traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.45. 2,517,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $62.95.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

