Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 19,200 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $14,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 22.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 92,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.0% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,421.0% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 88,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 82,970 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $70,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $325,600 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $2.46 on Wednesday, hitting $60.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,347,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.41. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of -22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.