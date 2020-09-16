Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 22,127 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,127 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.08% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $13,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 661.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,351,000 after purchasing an additional 353,980 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 35,266 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 38,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $131.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,539. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.82.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $5,487,431.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 65,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,060,720.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $3,562,177.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 84,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,519,314.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,046 shares of company stock valued at $23,182,822 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALNY has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.