Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 63,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.09% of Hess worth $13,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HES. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,736,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Hess by 457.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,311,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,374,000 after buying an additional 8,460,554 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Hess by 14.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,326,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,588,000 after buying an additional 1,177,640 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hess by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,888,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $196,073,000 after buying an additional 187,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hess by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,079,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,583,000 after purchasing an additional 83,752 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.84.

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $253,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,558,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,472. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.