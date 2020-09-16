Telecom Italia’s (TIIAY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of TIIAY stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 72,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,473. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, South America, and the Mediterranean Basin. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

