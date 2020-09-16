Terracoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $106.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $106.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terracoin has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,031.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.10 or 0.02113147 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00745897 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00012783 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000117 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

