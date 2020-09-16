Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Holdings Cut by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,444,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.10% of Tetra Tech worth $430,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $93.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.71. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.44 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 69,270 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total value of $6,453,193.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,740,862.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 18,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,786,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,926 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,171. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TTEK. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.