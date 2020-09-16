Thunder Token (TT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.08 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. Thunder Token has a market cap of $28.98 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Upbit, Huobi Global and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043382 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.00 or 0.04317808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004686 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00058054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009102 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00034838 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,832 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token's official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. Thunder Token's official website is www.thundercore.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Upbit, Huobi Global, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

