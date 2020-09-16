TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,090 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,427 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.05% of TJX Companies worth $30,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,084,911,000 after buying an additional 7,726,907 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,863,676,000 after buying an additional 13,751,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,019,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $961,636,000 after buying an additional 1,624,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,263,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $871,493,000 after buying an additional 857,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,222,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $871,214,000 after buying an additional 1,301,361 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.72.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.32. 5,703,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,650,079. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

