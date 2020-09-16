Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,932 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

TTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Colliers Secur. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $163,811.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,220.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 8,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $673,825.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,208 shares in the company, valued at $981,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $84.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.74. Toro Co has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $84.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.73.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.58 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toro Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.