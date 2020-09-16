Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,438 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $63,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,406,000 after buying an additional 127,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,252,000 after acquiring an additional 60,408 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 712,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $2.71 on Wednesday, hitting $166.17. The stock had a trading volume of 97,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,965. The stock has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.25.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.30.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

