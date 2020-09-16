Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,324,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,736,985 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of General Electric worth $36,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,853,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346,879 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 16.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,066,000 after buying an additional 10,403,515 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,992,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $446,288,000 after buying an additional 1,313,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,612,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,585,000 after buying an additional 367,555 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $6.79. 12,995,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,355,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.91. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

