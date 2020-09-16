Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,162 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Lowe’s Companies worth $54,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $2.53 on Wednesday, reaching $166.50. 247,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,337,433. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BofA Securities lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

