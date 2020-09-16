Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 89,905 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of CVS Health worth $62,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in CVS Health by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,469,000 after buying an additional 40,759 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 99,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 18,214 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. AJO LP lifted its position in CVS Health by 3,245.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,370,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its stake in CVS Health by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 526,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,229,000 after buying an additional 79,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.40. The company had a trading volume of 619,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,838,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.41.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

