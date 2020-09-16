Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM opened at $134.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.69. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52 week low of $108.01 and a 52 week high of $145.41. The company has a market capitalization of $189.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $2.84. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.52 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corp will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

