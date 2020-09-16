TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Sells $1,893,774.48 in Stock

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 68,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $1,893,774.48.

Daniel G. Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $776,250.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 30,500 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $956,480.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 3,164 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $101,248.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 9,952 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $322,245.76.

TPIC traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $27.91. 354,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,826. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00. TPI Composites Inc has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $991.13 million, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.66.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPIC. UBS Group raised their target price on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 54,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in TPI Composites by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 27,172 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in TPI Composites by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TPI Composites by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

