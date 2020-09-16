TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Trading Up 16.3% on Insider Buying Activity

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) traded up 16.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.27. 2,072,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 817,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Specifically, CEO Charles Theuer acquired 44,743 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $72,931.09. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 91,814 shares in the company, valued at $149,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 302,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $531,784.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 856,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,423 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TCON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.