Traders Buy High Volume of Charter Communications Call Options (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 17,179 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,010% compared to the average volume of 1,547 call options.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $7.52 on Wednesday, hitting $630.07. 830,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $601.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.49. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $635.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Raymond James raised their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.17.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $21,367,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total value of $5,082,827.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,644,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,411 shares of company stock worth $69,581,319 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,890,000 after acquiring an additional 105,169 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 118.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,841,000 after buying an additional 1,182,572 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,870,000 after buying an additional 222,339 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,647,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,929,000 after buying an additional 70,405 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,685,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

