Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,532 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $226.33 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $288.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $332,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $14,794,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,410 shares of company stock worth $62,424,370. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.59.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

