Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700,674 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 188,169 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Twitter worth $20,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 183.9% during the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 2,967,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $88,411,000 after buying an additional 1,922,369 shares during the period. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $36,840,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Twitter during the second quarter worth about $41,148,000. AO Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $30,700,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Twitter by 120.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,256,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $80,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $58,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $428,457.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,520 shares of company stock worth $2,858,863 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWTR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.41.

Shares of TWTR stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,662,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,717,207. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

