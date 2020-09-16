Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Position Cut by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,386 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 9,202 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 61.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 412.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $41.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $61,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $189,460 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.73.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

