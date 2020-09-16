Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 890.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $155.35 on Wednesday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.01 and a twelve month high of $199.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.60.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 131.03% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.74, for a total value of $256,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,584 shares in the company, valued at $256,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

