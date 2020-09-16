United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 355,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 103.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 761.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,782,000 after buying an additional 212,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in United Rentals by 90.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.93.

URI stock opened at $176.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.38. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $186.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

