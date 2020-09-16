US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

ECOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of US Ecology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of US Ecology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th.

In other news, Director E Renae Conley purchased 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $100,037.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 55.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECOL opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.07. US Ecology has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $67.24.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). US Ecology had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $213.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

