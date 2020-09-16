USD Coin (USDC) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009050 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, SouthXchange, Coinbase Pro and Coinsuper. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $2.07 billion and $426.29 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.45 or 0.03331066 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00046926 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 2,082,680,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,076,641,127 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Hotbit, SouthXchange, LATOKEN, Coinbase Pro, CPDAX, Kucoin, FCoin, CoinEx, Crex24, Korbit, Coinsuper and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

