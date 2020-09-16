Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 282,024 Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,419,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.49% of Beyond Meat worth $458,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 326.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 2,511.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.33, for a total transaction of $27,499.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,301.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $248,566.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,507,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,393 shares of company stock worth $18,055,010. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BYND shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Beyond Meat to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.55.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $146.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,386.33 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $167.16.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

