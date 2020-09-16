Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 311,348 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,591,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,348 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.83% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $483,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58,086 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,922 shares of company stock worth $13,453,179. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.43.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. On average, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.