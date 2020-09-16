Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 785,012 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,948,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.68% of Floor & Decor worth $458,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 34,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Floor & Decor by 400.0% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $996,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 5,431,478 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $365,538,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,376,634 shares of company stock valued at $427,628,910 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FND. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.47.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.69. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $76.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.06.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $462.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.31 million. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

