Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,573,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.00% of Trip.com Group worth $429,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCOM. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth $97,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $38.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

