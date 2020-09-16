Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,880,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,082,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.45% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $448,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 172.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,774,000 after buying an additional 2,921,587 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 601.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,279,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,939,000 after buying an additional 2,812,124 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 179.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,125,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,911 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,001,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,807,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,596 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.88. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $32.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.88, a PEG ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.58.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $980,568.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $12,106,122.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

